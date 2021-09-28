Nineteen Year Old Shot & Killed on Selma City Street in Broad Daylight

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A nineteen year old Selma man is fatally shot on a Selma city street in broad daylight Monday afternoon — now a murder investigation is underway.

“The victim in this case was identified as 19 year old black male Michael Stiles, Junior,” Sgt. Ray Blanks.

“At this time the exact motive is unknown.”

Police say Stiles was a passenger in a vehicle traveling here on the 900 block of King Street when someone stepped into the street and opened fire on the vehicle.

“And he received a fatal injury during this incident,” said Blanks.

“Somebody lost a son, somebody may have lost a brother, somebody may have lost a friend or neighbor,” said Odie Berry.

People in Selma are upset about the amount of violence in their community. And about a murder rate — that continues to climb.

“This is not Afghanistan, Vietnam, the Gulf Wars,” said Berry.

Nettie Bailey’s postal route runs right through where the shooting happened.

Bailey says she’s concerned for her safety — and everyone else’s.

“It’s very sad. And it’s very scary,” said Bailey.

“A bullet don’t have no name on it. So it’s like you always watching you’re back. You never know. You never know.”

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your tip could lead to a cash reward.