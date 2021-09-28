Sunshine With Some Clouds And Minimal Rain Chances

by Ben Lang

Tuesday features sunshine and some clouds, especially in west Alabama. However, any chance for a brief shower or storm should remain just to our west and southwest. Temperatures trend slightly warmer today, with high temperatures in the upper 80s for most. Humidity trends slightly higher today than Monday, but still won’t be much of a factor. In other words, the upper 80s today should actually feel like the upper 80s. This evening and overnight feature a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s for most.

It now appears that Wednesday and Thursday could feature a handful of afternoon and evening showers or storms. However, the rain chance still looks very low. The best chance to see a brief downpour will be in far west or southwest Alabama. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday feature a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday looks rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures could be near 90° across much of our area. The weekend looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday features high temperatures in the upper 80s. However, Sunday could be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

There’s a small chance for rain early next week. That’s due to a cold front rolling our way from the northwest. Model agreement isn’t good on available atmospheric moisture in advance of the front. If the front has a higher amount to work with, the rain chance could be pretty decent. However, if not, then the rain chance looks very slim. We’ll likely get a better idea in the coming days. Otherwise, the front could cool temperatures a bit, with highs in the mid 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures could fall into the low 60s each night. However, it’s unclear if the front makes a “clean sweep” through the southeast. It could stall near or just south of our area instead.