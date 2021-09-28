UPDATE: Woman Shot in Montgomery Saturday Dies of Her Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they are now conducting a homicide investigation after a woman who was shot on Saturday died of her injuries Tuesday.

Police say 35-year-old Sabrina Bailey was shot in the area of Narrow Lane Road and Seibles Road. The shooting happened about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. That location is south of East South Boulevard.

Police have released no other information about the investigation. If you have a tip to help solve this homicide case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.