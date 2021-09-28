Victim Identified in East Montgomery Fatal Accident
Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal accident in East Montgomery.
MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said the victim, 71-year-old Adrianna Giles, of Shorter, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
The two-vehicle accident happened around 1:00PM Monday in the area of Chantilly Parkway and I-85NB.
The driver of the vehicle that Giles was in had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle had no injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.