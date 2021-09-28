Victim Identified in East Montgomery Fatal Accident

Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal accident in East Montgomery.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said the victim, 71-year-old Adrianna Giles, of Shorter, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 1:00PM Monday in the area of Chantilly Parkway and I-85NB.

The driver of the vehicle that Giles was in had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle had no injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

Montgomery
