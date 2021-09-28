Victim Identified in East Montgomery Fatal Accident

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal accident in East Montgomery.

MPD spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman said the victim, 71-year-old Adrianna Giles, of Shorter, was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

The two-vehicle accident happened around 1:00PM Monday in the area of Chantilly Parkway and I-85NB.

The driver of the vehicle that Giles was in had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the second vehicle had no injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.