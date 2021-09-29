A Few Showers Or Storms Wednesday and Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity is a bit higher today. That means the heat index could be a bit higher than the air temperatures. The added humidity could also fuel a handful of afternoon showers or storms. The best chance for one will be in southwest Alabama, for communities within Marengo, Wilcox, Butler, or Covington counties. Elsewhere, the rain chance remains near zero. Rain comes in the form of rather brief downpours. However, locations in southwest Alabama could see multiple downpours during the afternoon. Rain quickly fizzles away this evening. The rest of the night features a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday begins sunnier east, and a bit cloudier west. Thursday could be a bit more cloudy during the day. However, the rain chance looks a bit lower than Wednesday. Only a few relatively brief showers appears possible during the afternoon in west Alabama. These too should quickly wind down during the evening. The sky could partially clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday could feature rather abundant sunshine across central and south Alabama. The rain chance drops back to zero area-wide. Daytime highs could be around 90° for most. Friday night lows fall back into the mid and upper 60s.

The weekend looks mainly dry. Saturday’s rain chance looks near zero, but there could a few showers late Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to about 90° Saturday, but mid 80s Sunday.

A front arrives early next week. Rain appears more likely as it arrives Monday. However, it appears the front could push a little or well to our south Tuesday and Wednesday. That likely drops our rain chance, and could drop temperatures also. Highs may only reach the mid or merely low 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday.