Alabama House of Representatives Forwards Prison Construction Bill

by Jerome Jones

The construction phase of Alabama’s proposed $1.2 billion dollar prison construction plan was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The plan calls for a $700 million dollar bond issue to help with the construction of three new prisons, and renovations/upgrades to select facilities.

$400 milion in federal American Rescue Plan dollars will also go towards the plan.

Opponents of the plan say it does not address the root problems in Alabama’s prisons: understaffing, inmate violence, and a lack of rehabilitation and healthcare programs.

The bills are expected to be on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Legislators also heard two bills dealing with pardons and parole, one of the bills was tabled for further discussion.

That bill was one that would allow for certain inmates nearing the end of their sentence to be released under mandatory supervision for the remainder of said sentence.

The second bill, which did pass, would allow for certain offenders charged with non-violent crimes and habitual offenders to be re-sentenced.