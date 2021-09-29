Chick-fil-A Food Truck Brings New Food Option to Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

There’s a new food option in Selma — for people to enjoy.

City officials and a Chick-fil-A franchise owner — teamed-up to bring a taste of the popular restaurant — to the Queen City.

A Chick-fil-A food truck — set up shop in downtown Selma Wednesday.

And the response from the community — was incredible.

“I love Chick-fil-A,” said Heather Girlie.

“I don’t get it that often cause the closest one is like an hour away but I love the chicken sandwich.”

“There’s a bunch of people here, you know, just looking forward to getting us a chicken sandwich. And glad they are coming to serve us here in Selma,” said Mack Wilkerson.

“They opened at eleven. People were here at 10 o’clock, in line.”

Selma Planning and Development Director Danielle Wooten — says a franchise owner reached out to Mayor James Perkins Junior — about bringing in the food truck to serve the area.

“Chick-fil-A is good food. It’s healthy food. And we’re just glad to have them in our town today,” said Dallas Co. Probate Judge.

“I don’t have it much, but I like it a lot,” said Cynthia Hancock.

“I’m just so thankful to the Lord that they come to Selma.”

“They’re going to be in town every Wednesday from 11 am to 7 pm, right here in the parking lot of the Selma Welcome Center which is located at 14 Broad Street,” said Wooten.

“I’m excited,” said Girlie.

“I’ll probably be here every Wednesday.”