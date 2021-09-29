COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Wednesday, Sept. 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. Hospitalizations are continuing to go down.

As of Wednesday, September 29, there are 1,382 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 33 of them children. On Tuesday, the numbers were 1,470 and 31. A week ago, the numbers were 1,766 and 35. Hospitalizations have been steadily dropping in recent days, though the number of children in the hospital has stayed roughly the same.

There are now 1,532 staffed ICU beds available and 1,519 ICU patients, making the surplus 13 beds. The surplus was 19 beds on Tuesday and 17 beds a week ago. Recently, there are more days with a small surplus of beds instead of the shortage that had plagued the state for weeks.

33% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the lowest percentage in recent days.

82% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 15% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been generally the same from day to day.