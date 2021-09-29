Man Arrested on Capital Murder Charges in 2018 Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man has been arrested in a deadly shooting nearly four years after it occurred. Al.com reports 36-year-old Willie Richard Williams was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Monday. He is being held on a capital murder charge in the slaying of 21-year-old Laronald McDaniel. McDaniel died at a hospital after being shot outside a home near Bessemer in January 2018. Another person is awaiting trial in the killing. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Williams in McCalla. Court records weren’t available to show whether Williams had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

