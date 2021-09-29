Montgomery Man Dies in Accident on I-85 Saturday
A two-vehicle has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.
State troopers say the accident happened just after 7:00PM Saturday on I-85 North near mile marker 11.
Troopers says 37-year-old Joseph Dillard was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear of another vehicle, a 2014 Kia Forte.
Dillard swerved after hitting the vehicle, causing his vehicle to roll over and eject him. Troopers say Dillard was not wearing a seatbelt.
Dillard was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where he later died from his injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.