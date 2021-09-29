School Systems Around Nation Suffer from Food Shortage

by Kay McCabe

Many school systems local and around the nation have been facing a food shortage, lately.

The shortage has been mainly due to the food vendors not being able to deliver food items to these schools. In the past week, Elmore Co. officials said 12 of their regular food vendors did not deliver products.

“This morning we actually had to go purchase a large number of tortillas from Walmart,” said Cacyce Davis, Elmore Co. Child Nutrition Director, “to complete our meals in several schools..”

As for Montgomery Public Schools, they’ve also seen the same shortage due to the same problem. Though, MPS was able to call on an emergency vendor to help put food on their students trays.

“I will say this, sometimes the choices are not what you want but the food is there,” said Dr. Ann Roy Moore, MPS Superintendent.

Moore says that they are expecting their regular food vendor to deliver product this week, so they will be fully prepared come Monday.

For Elmore Co., they will continue to find different avenues to feed their students.