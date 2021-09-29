Second Woman Dies From Crash on September 9 in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

State troopers say that a second woman has died in a fatal accident occurred in early September.

Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 5:00AM on Thursday, September 9 on U.S. 82 near mile marker 135 in Autauga County.

50-year-old Petra Altenhofen, of Montgomery, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer when she crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 39-year-old Alana Golson, of Prattville.

Troopers say Golson was pronounced dead on the scene. Altenhofen was transported to Baptist Medical Center South where she later died from her injuries on September 27.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.