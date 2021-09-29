Trending Drier Late Week

by Shane Butler

We continue to see the chance for showers and storms Thursday but we’re trending drier going into the upcoming weekend. The moisture axis is hovering over west Alabama. This is where the better chance of showers and storms will occur throughout the day. Some of our model data is suggesting a surge of moisture may try to push a little farther eastward early Thursday morning. Scattered showers and a few storms would be possible that afternoon. High pressure will strengthen over the regions Friday into Saturday. As a result, sunshine prevails and temps heat up. Temps will manage upper 80s to lower 90s for highs. Moisture returns and we’re thinking showers spread into the area Sunday. More showers and storms will be developing ahead of a frontal boundary Monday into Tuesday. Temps should come down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Lower to mid 80s are looking more likely early in the week. The chance for showers will be sticking around through the middle of next week.