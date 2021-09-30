Attempted Arson Investigation Underway at First Baptist Church Montgomery

Montgomery Fire & Rescue is investigating an attempted arson incident at First Baptist Church in Montgomery.

The fire happened on South Perry Street late Wednesday night.

Lead Pastor Mark Bethea posted on the historic church’s Facebook page that an arsonist attempted to set fire to several areas of the church building, including the sanctuary and the Stakely Sanctuary.

Pastor Bethea said the damage includes several pews being destroyed, damaged carpet, smoke and soot throughout the church and the reception office destroyed from the fire.

Pastor Bethea said services will continue on Sunday, but will share more details later regarding what that will look like.

Montgomery Fire & Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation and more details are expected to be released at a later time.