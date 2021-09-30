COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalization Numbers for Thursday, September 30 Show ICU Bed Surplus Growing

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The surplus of ICU beds is growing.

As of Thursday, September 30, there are 1,531 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,466 ICU patients. That makes the ICU bed surplus 65 beds, up from 13 the day before. A week ago, there was a shortage of two beds.

Overall, there are 1,321 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 29 of them children. On Wednesday, the numbers were 1,382 and 33. A week ago, the numbers were 1,731 and 40.

Hospitalizations have been steadily dropping in recent days, though the number of children in the hospital has stayed roughly the same.

33% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the same percentage from Wednesday and is the lowest percentage in recent days.

82% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 15% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been generally the same from day to day.