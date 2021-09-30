Drier For A Few Days

by Shane Butler



High pressure will strengthen over the region Friday. This will open up the skies for lots of sunshine and warmer temps. We’re expecting temperatures to approach 90 degrees for afternoon highs. Saturday looks very similar but we will need to introduce a slight chance of showers for the afternoon hours. A frontal boundary will begin its approach to the deep south Sunday. Moisture will be on the increase and we’re looking at a better chance of showers and possibly storms Sunday afternoon. The front is upon us early next week. It will be the focal point for additional showers and storms through at least Tuesday. The front does push south of us but a disturbance will continue to hover over the area. This will help keep clouds and some rain activity around through the latter half of the week. Temps will come down because of clouds and periods of rain. Highs return to the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.