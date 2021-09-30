Largest Animatronic Dinosaur Show, “Jurassic Quest,” Travels to Montgomery

by Carrington Cole

The largest traveling animatronic dinosaur show in North America has made its way down to Montgomery for its next event.

Setup is underway for this weekends “Jurassic Quest” at the Montgomery Convention Center. Guests can come and interact with the life-like dinosaurs while also having fun with the whole family. Jurassic Quest includes all types of dinosaurs from the babies to the large walking dinosaurs. Since the last time Jurassic Quest came to Montgomery, they have now added their Ancient Ocean exhibit for guests to enjoy.

Jurassic Quest’s very own Dinosaur Expert, Park Ranger Marty, had this to say about the indoor event.

“Other than being the largest dinosaur traveling event in North America with over 100 life size animatronic dinosaurs, we also pride ourselves in being educational,” stated Park Ranger Marty. “We have a lot of the life fossil tables where you can see real fossils and cast of real fossils and learn a lot about the dinosaurs; in fact, we even have a Dino 411 line where you can text your dinosaur questions directly to me and I’ll be more than happy to answer them for you.”

Tickets are available online starting at $19 and Jurassic Quest will be open in Montgomery from October 1st-3rd.