Mostly Cloudy But Little Rain Thursday; Sunnier Friday

by Ben Lang

A somewhat gloomy Thursday through midday across central and south Alabama thanks to widespread clouds and scattered rain around. The sky could remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. However, the rain chance looks minimal. If clouds remain fairly thick and widespread, then high temperatures may only range from the low to mid 80s in most locations. However, thinner clouds and a few breaks of sunshine result in highs in the mid to upper 80s. The latter seems a bit more likely. Either way, clouds gradually break apart this evening and overnight. That results in milder area-average low temperatures of the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine and some clouds welcome Friday morning. It could be a rather sunny day with high temperatures nearing 90° and no rain. Friday night looks mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Weather won’t be a problem for high school football or anything else outdoors Friday evening.

The weekend starts with a fair amount of sun and some clouds Saturday. Rain looks very unlikely. Expect a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid and upper 60s. Clouds increase Sunday, and showers or storms appear possible late in the day. Still looks like many of us won’t see any rain. Sunday’s high temperatures may only reach the mid 80s.

The rain chance looks much better early next week. This as a front arrives in Alabama. It remains unclear how far south the front makes it. The front could wash out near our area. If that happens, clouds and spotty rain chances continue through the middle and perhaps end of next week. But if the front pushes well to our southeast, our area could be drier, sunnier, and cooler. For now, rain and storms appear likely Monday. Rain could be scattered Tuesday, while Wednesday and Thursday feature more sunshine and only isolated showers. Meanwhile, high temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s each day, with lows in the low 60s.