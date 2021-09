MPD Welcomes Five New Officers at Graduation Ceremony Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Five new police officers will soon hit the streets of Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department, along with the City of Montgomery, held a graduation ceremony Thursday morning for the Montgomery Police Academy Class 2021-B.

The ceremony was held inside the council chambers at the Montgomery City Hall.

The five graduates started their training on June 18. The 15-week journey ended on September 30.