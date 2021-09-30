Pike Road High School Principal Leaving for Superintendent Position

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pike Road High School principal Greg Foster has been named superintendent of Roanoke City Schools, the school system has announced. His last day will be next week.

Assistant principal Brittney Duncan has been named the interim principal.

Pike Road Schools Supt. Chuck Ledbetter says he’s grateful for the work that Foster has done as principal. “We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Greg Foster as principal at Pike Road High School. Mr. Foster has done a wonderful job leading PRHS through continued growth. We hate to see him go, but we are very happy for him and for Roanoke City Schools. One thing about hiring great people is that they often get opportunities to continue to move up in their professional career. We know he will do a tremendous job in his new position and we are happy for him and his family.”

Duncan will lead the high school during a search for a new permanent principal. Prior to joining the Pike Road team in 2020 as assistant principal, she served as assistant principal in Alexander City Schools and as a teacher in Auburn where she was a finalist for Teacher of the Year. She also has experience as a guest lecturer and Adjunct Assistant Professor at Auburn University.

“I am truly elated to have the opportunity to serve as interim principal for Pike Road High School. It is an honor to be a part of the Pike Road community, and I look forward to continuing our path of excellence. I want to wish Mr. Foster well in his position as superintendent and thank him for his leadership while at Pike Road High School,” Duncan said.