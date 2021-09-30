Special Session: Alabama Prison Plan Closer to Final Vote

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers could soon give final approval to a $1.3 billion prison construction plan that would be partly funded with pandemic relief dollars.

The Senate Finance and Taxation Committee on Thursday advanced the construction plan and related financial bills, including a proposal to tap $400 million from the American Rescue Plan for the project.

The approval put the bills in line for final approval Friday.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton said the $400 million for prisons is a necessary expenditure and represents a fraction of the total pandemic relief dollars coming into the state.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)