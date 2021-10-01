A Hot Start to October, but Better Rain Chances Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: An upper ridge will keep the state mostly dry and warm today and tomorrow. Highs will be near 90° both days, several degrees above average for early October. Rain chances both days are generally less than 10%.

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: The sky will be mostly fair for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

FOOTBALL FORECAST: OLE MISS AT ALABAMA (2:30p CT kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium): Partly to mostly sunny and warm; temperatures falling from near 86 at kickoff, to near 80 by the final whistle.

TROY AT SOUTH CAROLINA (2:30p CT kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia SC): The weather will be warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine. About 88 degrees at kickoff, near 80 by the final whistle.

AUBURN AT LSU (8:00p CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge): A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half, otherwise mostly fair with temperatures falling from around 80 at kickoff, into the mid-70s by the fourth quarter.

SHOWERS RETURN SUNDAY: Moisture levels rise Sunday, and we will bring in a chance of showers, and possibly a thunderstorm during the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s with those scattered showers and storms across the Alabama landscape, especially during the afternoon hours.

RACE WEEKEND: Saturday will be a mostly sunny, warm day at Talladega with a high in the mid-80s. Then, on Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a passing shower possible during the YellaWood 500. Most of the day will be dry, however, with a high around 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: An upper trough drops south west of the state next week, and that means our weather will be a bit more unsettled for next week. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for scattered showers and storms on a daily basis. Highs next week will be in the lower 80s most days.

HURRICANE SAM: The eye of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 61.7 West. Sam is moving toward the north-northwest near 17 mph. A turn toward the north and north-northeast, at a similar forward speed, is expected later today and tonight, followed by a northeastward motion Saturday night through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Sam will pass well to the east of Bermuda tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Although fluctuations in intensity are still possible today, weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. However, Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane through at least Saturday night. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 934 mb (27.58 inches).

TROPICAL STORM VICTOR: The center of Tropical Storm Victor was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 32.3 West. Victor is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest and northwest is expected today, followed by a northwestward motion over the eastern tropical Atlantic over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening will be possible through tonight, followed by a slow weakening trend over the weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

Ryan