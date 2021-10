Bryan Stevenson Previews New EJI Expansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network’s Rising Anchor, David Lamb interviews the Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson Friday morning.

In this interview, they discuss the reasoning behind expanding the Legacy Museum, new exhibits that you can expect, and the famous voices you may hear at the exhibits. The new and improved EJI grand opening is Friday, October 1, and throughout the weekend. admission is free.