COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalizations for Friday, October 1 Show Encouraging Signs

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The surplus of ICU beds is growing while overall hospitalizations have taken another drop.

As of Friday, October 1, there are now 1,512 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,423 ICU patients. That makes the ICU bed surplus 89 beds, up from 65 the day before. This is the largest bed surplus in recent weeks. A week ago, the surplus was nine beds.

Overall, there are 1,232 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 29 of them children. On Thursday, the numbers were 1,321 and 29. A week ago, the numbers were 1,512 and 30.

33% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is the same percentage from Wednesday and Thursday and is the lowest percentage in recent weeks.

82% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 15% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been generally the same from day to day.