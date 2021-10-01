Dallas Co. Jail Inmate Stabs Correctional Officer

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A correctional officer at the Dallas County Jail — is attacked and stabbed by an inmate.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says 18 year old Joseph Davis of Selma — is charged with attempted murder.

He says Davis was in jail on a domestic violence charge.

And he had to be isolated in a cell by himself — after he assaulted another inmate.

Granthum says he attacked the guard with a shank — during lock down last night.

He says the officer was cut and stabbed all over his body.

“He was locking inmates down at night time to go to bed. So the cells are locked down. His door didn’t shut. So, he went in there to close the door and he was immediately attacked. When you watch the video it’s chilling, it’s chilling. I mean it’ll send chills up your spine,” said Granthum.

Davis remains in the county jail — without bond.

Granthum says the officer was taken to the hospital — where he was treated for his injuries — and released.