DHR Shuts Down Millbrook Daycare

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has shut down a Millbrook daycare center, effective immediately.

DHR has suspended the license of Pooh Bear Academy, which is located on Main Street in Millbrook. It says there’s a threat to the health and safety of the children.

DHR says the director lied by saying they’d fired an employee who had been cited for abuse or neglect, when they had not.

They say daycare employees later stopped DHR officials from inspecting the building.

We’re working to get a response from Pooh Bear Academy.