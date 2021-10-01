Lawmakers Approve Prison Plan; Gov. Kay Ivey Signs It

by Alabama News Network Staff

The special session of the Alabama Legislature on prisons is now over, with lawmakers approving a $1.3 billion construction plan, which Gov. Kay Ivey has signed.

Alabama lawmakers approved a plan to use $400 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to help build two super-size prisons.

The plan drew criticism from some congressional Democrats who said prison construction was not the intent of the relief bill.

State Republicans say they have discretion to use the money on their greatest needs.

Gov. Kay Ivey says that while more prison reform is needed, the construction plan is a big step forward. Construction could start as soon as February.

