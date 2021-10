by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown.

It happened just before 5:00PM in the 2600 block of Zelda Road.

Police and fire medics responded to the area in reference to a person shot. Upon their arrival, contact was made with an adult male.

The victim was treated on the scene for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No word on any suspects at this time. The shooting incident is still under investigation.