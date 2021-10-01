New Tax Assessor and Tax Collector Take Office & Make History in Dallas Co.
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Two new Dallas County officials took office Friday — nearly a year after they were elected by the people.
Dallas County has a new tax assessor — along with a new tax collector.
Each is the first black woman — to serve in her respective office.
“They were elected last year and the law states that — their term starts the October after the election,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.
Carrol Bonner is the county’s new tax assessor.
“We didn’t sit idle. We also had some training, a great orientation with some of the organizations. So, it’s been really, really good. That time really flew by,” said Bonner.
Tanika Wagner-Neely — is the new tax collector.
Both officials say they’re excited to finally get to work.
“So far so good. No complaints. I have a lot to do before my day is over with but so far so good. I’m enjoying it,” she said.
The two tax officials — and their offices — will work together closely — to get the job done.
“And I believe that together as a team we’re really, really, really going to make a difference,” said Bonner.
“We’re a historical city. We’re a historical county. So, it just goes a long with it that we continue making history here,” said Nunn.
The tax assessor and tax collector — both serve six year terms.