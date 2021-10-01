New Tax Assessor and Tax Collector Take Office & Make History in Dallas Co.

George McDonald,
Two new Dallas County officials took office Friday — nearly a year after they were elected by the people.

Dallas County has a new tax assessor — along with a new tax collector.

Each is the first black woman — to serve in her respective office.

“They were elected last year and the law states that — their term starts the October after the election,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

Wal Dctaxofficials Fox Pkg Carrol Bonner is the county’s new tax assessor.

“We didn’t sit idle. We also had some training, a great orientation with some of the organizations. So, it’s been really, really good. That time really flew by,” said Bonner.

Tanika Wagner-Neely — is the new tax collector.

Both officials say they’re excited to finally get to work.

“So far so good. No complaints. I have a lot to do before my day is over with but so far so good. I’m enjoying it,” she said.

The two tax officials — and their offices — will work together closely — to get the job done.

“And I believe that together as a team we’re really, really, really going to make a difference,” said Bonner.

“We’re a historical city. We’re a historical county. So, it just goes a long with it that we continue making history here,” said Nunn.

The tax assessor and tax collector — both serve six year terms.

