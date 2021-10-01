Some Showers Around This Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure will give way to allow moisture stream into the area over this weekend. Showers will be mainly confined to southwest Alabama Saturday but area wide coverage Sunday. A southeasterly wind flow will be established over us and that along with sunshine warms us up into the upper 80s Saturday. More clouds and shower activity should hold temps down a bit on Sunday. A frontal boundary makes a push into the state Monday. Showers and storms are likely ahead and along the boundary. Low pressure developing on the front will help keep us in a rainy weather pattern through midweek. Temps will come down and highs are only in the mid 70s Tuesday. High pressure will be building back across the deep south during the latter half of the work week. Increasing sunshine will help boost temps back into the lower 80s.