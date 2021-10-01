Sunshine Friday But Some Rain Possible This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday looks quite nice for central and south Alabama. However, for October first, temperatures become rather warm during the afternoon. Expect highs near 90° and a mostly sunny sky. The weather looks a-ok for anything outdoors during the evening. Temperatures fall from the mid 80s at 6PM into the mid 70s prior to midnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend doesn’t look like a washout. However, the weekend doesn’t look rain-free either. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out Saturday. However, most locations remain dry. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday could be a mostly cloudy day. The rain chance looks higher, especially during the afternoon and evening. However, the rain coverage remains scattered in nature. Many locations won’t see rain Sunday either.

The chance for rain looks fairly high next week. A cold front arrives in Alabama Monday. That leads to scattered to numerous showers and storms throughout the day. It appears the front slows and perhaps stalls near or just southeast of our area. That means the rain chance remains fairly high Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Our weather looks drier next Thursday and Friday as the remnant boundary moves well to our east. Drier and slightly cooler air moves in also. Next Thursday and Friday may feature high temperatures in the low 80s with lows in the low 60s.