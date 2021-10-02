After Several Dry Days, Rain Returns

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies have been the story for the area today. It has been relatively warm as temperatures have been in the upper 80s, but rain and storms are beginning to develop, which is lowering temperatures currently. Rain showers are expected to develop over the next several hours, but model data indicates that these will be light showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers are likely around 8-10 PM tonight, but those showers will dissipate and those clouds will hang around. Expect lows right around 70.

TOMORROW: Sunday will start mostly cloudy with the potential for a passing shower in the morning, but rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

EXTENDED: As a cold front approaches, rain chances will go up while temperatures go down. Our average high is 85°, and temperatures will be in the low 80s once the front has passed. Lows will also be a little lower than recently as well, hovering in the upper 60s.