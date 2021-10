by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Coosa County man has died of his injuries after being hit by an SUV early Saturday morning.

State troopers say 65-year-old Ocie Louis Williams of Goodwater was walking in the roadway of Coosa County Road 511 around 1:30 a.m. when a Jeep hit him. Williams died at Coosa Valley Medical Center.

The accident happened about four miles north of Goodwater.