Florida A&M Shuts Out Alabama State 28-0 in Tallahassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Rasean McKay fired a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Young on Florida A&M’s first possession of the game and the Rattlers shutout Alabama State, 28-0 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Saturday night.

Florida A&M held the Hornets under 200 yards of total offense in the game.

Alabama State is now 2-2 and will host Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)