by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Greenville man died in an ATV crash Saturday night.

State troopers say 53-year-old Isiah Dunklin was driving the ATV on Butler County Road 54 when it left the road in a curve. Investigators say Dunklin was thrown from the ATV and was killed.

The wreck happened about eight miles west of Greenville at around 6:30 p.m.