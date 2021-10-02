Greenville Police Department Teamed up with Local Churches to Host ‘Faith and Blue’ Event for Community

by Carrington Cole

The Greenville Police Department held a fun event Saturday all thanks to the “Faith and Blue” organization.

Faith and Blue are a nationally based organization that help police departments throughout the country set up fun events to bridge the divide between law enforcement and the community. The organization includes having local churches team up with the police department to run these events. The Faith and Blue event had some law enforcement present to display their specialized equipment. The younger participants were able to enjoy the different activities that were provided, like rock climbing and playing in the bounce house.

The Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn had this to say about the event.

“I believe it’s important for people to come down here, not when they’re dealing with a warrant or they’ve had something bad happen to them on a negative note, but they can be here in a positive light and know that this is a place where people just like them work,” said Chief Lovvorn. “We just have a job to do just like they do, maybe doing another profession, but we’re all people.”

The Faith and Blue event was held from 10 am to 2 pm at the Greenville Police Department.