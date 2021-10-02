Pepsi Laceup: Alabama High School Football Scores

by Alabama News Network Staff

AHSAA Week 6 Football Scoreboard

(Includes Thursday & Saturday games)



CLASS 7A

Baker 61, Murphy 19

Bob Jones 25, Sparkman 20

Central-Phenix City 21, Auburn 7

Daphne 55, Alma Bryant 7

Dothan 29, Carroll 15

Fairhope 45, Mary Montgomery 6

Gadsden City 21, Tuscaloosa County 16

Grissom 29, Austin 24

Hoover 34, Hewitt-Trussville 10

Huntsville 56, Albertville 21

James Clemens 45, Florence 42

Jeff Davis 22, Smiths Station 12 (Saturday)

Oak Mountain 35, Spain Park 7

Prattville 17, Enterprise 16

Theodore 36, Davidson 3

Thompson 49, Vestavia Hills 7



CLASS 6A

Arab 17, Pell City 6

Blount 40, Robertsdale 7

Briarwood Christian 28, Shades Valley 7

Buckhorn 45, Columbia 8

Calera 20, Stanhope Elmore 3

Chelsea 42, Woodlawn 7

Clay-Chalkville 46, Jackson-Olin 14

Cullman 17, Decatur 14

Eufaula 33, Valley 0

Fort Payne 28, Scottsboro 0

Gulf Shores 43, Citronelle 7

Hartselle 45, Athens 34

Helena 48, Chilton County 40

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49, Northridge 14

Homewood 49, Huffman 14

Lee-Montgomery 33, Carver-Montgomery 13 McAdory 40, Brookwood 7

McGill-Toolen Catholic 31, Baldwin County 21

Minor 54, Jasper 44

Muscle Shoals 34, Hazel Green 7

Opelika 52, Russell County 35

Paul Bryant 38, Bessemer City 13

Pelham 41, Wetumpka 21

Pinson Valley 40, Mortimer Jordan 24

Saraland 28, Spanish Fort 16

Sidney Lanier 43, Park Crossing 0

Southside-Gadsden 13, Springville 6



CLASS 5A

Alexandria 35, Hayden 0

Andalusia 41, Headland 2

B.C. Rain 39, LeFlore 0

Central, Clay County 62, Talladega 7

East Limestone 48, Lawrence County 14

Fairview 21, Boaz 18

Greenville 33, Rehobeth 14, corrected score by AHSAA

Guntersville 63, Sardis 6

Leeds 28, Center Point 0

Lee-Huntsville 48, Brewer 28

Lincoln 27, Corner 26

Marbury 10, Sipsey Valley 7

Moody 63, St. Clair County 0

Parker 48, John Carroll Catholic 0

Pike Road 60, Charles Henderson 6

Pleasant Grove 27, Fairfield 25

Ramsay 34, Carver-Birmingham 21

Russellville 51, Ardmore 0

Selma 32, Jemison 7

Shelby County 22, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

St. Paul’s Episcopal 55, Satsuma 14

Sylacauga 42, Elmore County 24

Tallassee 35, Beauregard 7

UMS-Wright 34, Faith Academy 28

Wenonah 40, Cordova 24

West Point 43, Crossville 6

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 56, Ashford 16

American Christian 49, Holt 0

Anniston 55, White Plains 12

Bibb County 55, Wilcox Central 8

Brooks 27, West Limestone 20

Cherokee County 34, Munford 21

Dale County 33, Bullock County 12, corrected score by AHSAA

Dallas County 48, Sumter Central 0

DAR 15, St. John Paul II Catholic 10

Deshler 49, Wilson 6

Dora 32, Fultondale 0

Geneva 34, Straughn 21

Goop Hope 20, Etowah 19

Haleyville 31, Hamilton 29

Handley 35, Jacksonville 20

Jackson 30, Williamson 12

Madison Academy 42, Randolph 16

Montevallo 37, West Blocton 36

North Jackson 20, Madison County 15

Northside 34, Fayette County 0

Oak Grove 50, Curry 16

Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6

Pensacola Catholic (FL) 10, Mobile Christian 8

Priceville 58, Rogers 43

Saint James 52, B.T. Washington 24

St. Michael Catholic 42, W.S. Neal 6

Vigor 46, Escambia County 0

Westminster Christian 31, New Hope 28

West Morgan 27, Central-Florence 24



CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 28, Flomaton 21

Chickasaw 34, Cottage Hill Christian 7

Childersburg 41, Beulah 21

Dadeville 59, Goshen 0

East Lawrence 54, Elkmont 28

Fyffe 45, Plainview 19 (Fyffe victory was its 50th in a row)

Geraldine 53, Brindlee Mountain 0

Hale County 47, Monroe County 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 37, Linden 0

Hokes Bluff 35, Weaver 0

Holly Pond 59, Tarrant 6

J.B. Pennington 43, Carbon Hill 42

Lauderdale County 49, Cements 20

Liberty County (FL) 40, Northside Methodist 21

Montgomery Catholic 63, Pike County 0

Oakman 32, Susan Moore 14

Ohatchee 28, Piedmont 24

Opp 41, Providence Christian 18

Phil Campbell 42, Colbert Heights 7

Saks 61, Pleasant Valley 0

Slocomb 35, New Brockton 7

Southside-Selma 36, Prattville Christian 7

Sylvania 49, Asbury 6

Thomasville 36, Greensboro 6

Trinity Presbyterian 17, Reeltown 14

T.R. Miller 39, Excel 0

Walter Wellborn 51, Glencoe 10

Wicksburg 66, Daleville 22

Winfield 41, Vinemont 8

CLASS 2A

Addison 37, Cold Springs 13

Aliceville 46, Lamar County 28

Ariton 49, Abbeville 6

B.B. Comer 40, Horseshoe Bend 7

Clarke County 74, Washington County 0

Cleveland 49, Southeastern 0

Cottonwood 36, Houston County 22

Elba 47, Geneva County 7

Fayetteville 50, Randolph County 8

G.W. Long 49, Zion Chapel 0

Ider 36, Victory Christian 7

Isabella 24, Highland Home 18 (OT)

LaFayette 33, Ranburne 14

Lanett 47, Vincent 6

Leroy 47, J.U. Blacksher 21

Lexington 42, Hatton 8

Luverne 45, Calhoun 0

Mars Hill Bible 25, Colbert County 20

Midfield 22, Winston County 6

Pisgah 44, North Sand Mountain 20

Red Bay 34, Sheffield 20

Sand Rock 56, Locust Fork 14

Section 21, Falkville 6

Spring Garden 47, Gaston 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 31, Greene County 0

Tanner 47, Whitesburg Christian 12

Thorsby 46, Francis Marion 12

West End 17, Westbrook Christian 13



CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 69, Barbour County 0

Berry 59, Lynn 18

Billingsley 47, Verbena 8

Brantley 46, Samson 18

Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 12

Choctaw County 54, A.L. Johnson 0

Decatur Heritage 52, Waterloo 14

Fruitdale 20, McIntosh 6

Hackleburg 62, Shoals Christian 12

Hubbertville 48, South Lamar 33

Keith 35, Central-Hayneville 8

Kinston 35, Florala 21

McKenzie 40, Pleasant Home 6

Meek 34, Marion County 14

Millry 34, Marengo 20

Notasulga 32, Loachapoka 12

Phillips 76, Cherokee 0

Pickens County 53, Brilliant 0

Ragland 25, Donoho 0

R.A. Hubbard 55, Vina 26

R.C. Hatch 52, J.F. Shields 0

Red Level 22, Georgiana 14

Sumiton Christian 28, Gaylesville 12

Sweet Water 48, Southern Choctaw 6

Valley Head 41, Appalachian 24

Wadley 29, Woodland 0

Winterboro 58, Talladega Central 0