Robinson, Defense Push No. 1 Alabama Past No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama mostly throttled the nation’s top offense in a 42-21 victory over No. 12 Ole Miss.

Bryce Young passed for a couple of touchdowns for the Crimson Tide but the Bama defense and ground game stole some of the thunder from a matchup of the two leading Heisman Trophy contenders coming into the game.

Alabama turned to Robinson to play keep away from Matt Corral and the offense of the Rebels, who had breezed through three nonconference games before an open date.

The Crimson Tide will go on the road to play No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night. The Aggies were upset by unranked Mississippi State 26-22 at home.

