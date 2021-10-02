Troy Falls to South Carolina 23-14 in Columbia

by Alabama News Network Staff

David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off Troy 23-14.

White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play.

The Gamecocks got a defensive touchdown for the third time in five games, Spaulding’s return giving them a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Yet the Trojans wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.

Troy (2-3) will host Georgia Southern Saturday night.

