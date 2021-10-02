Troy Falls to South Carolina 23-14 in Columbia

Posted:

Troy quarterback Taylor Powell, left, is tackled by South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, center, in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off Troy 23-14.

White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play.

The Gamecocks got a defensive touchdown for the third time in five games, Spaulding’s return giving them a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Yet the Trojans wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.

Troy (2-3) will host Georgia Southern Saturday night.

