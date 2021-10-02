UPDATE: Man Dies after Being Shot on Day Street in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot on Day Street and later died.

Police say 34-year-old Terrence Soles of Montgomery was shot in the 2100 block of Day Street around 12:50 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have charged 26-year-old Ric’kel Osborne of Montgomery with murder. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.