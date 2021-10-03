UPDATE: Man Charged in Baby’s Shooting Death in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: Auburn police say they have charged a man with the fatal shooting of a baby on Saturday.

Police say 33-year-old Michael A. Thomas has been charged with manslaughter. Police say Thomas was also charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $33,500 bond. Police say no further information will be provided at this time.

Auburn police say the 13-month-old baby girl died after being shot on Shug Jordan Parkway. She was from Opelika.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Shug Jordan Parkway at 3:42 p.m. Saturday. That’s where they say they found the baby had been shot in the upper torso.

The location is between Richland Road and North Donahue Drive.

The baby was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room, but was pronounced dead.

Police say people who were present during the shooting were still on the scene and have been identified.

The case remains under investigation If you have a tip to help, call the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.