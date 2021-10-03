18-Month-Old Baby Dies after Being Shot in Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn police say an 18-month-old baby has died after being shot on Shug Jordan Parkway.

Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Shug Jordan Parkway at 3:42 p.m. Saturday. That’s where they say they found the baby had been shot in the upper torso.

The location is between Richland Road and North Donahue Drive.

The baby was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center emergency room, but was pronounced dead.

Police say people who were present during the shooting were still on the scene and have been identified.

The case remains under investigation If you have a tip to help, call the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.