AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost.

Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.

Besides Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, other SEC teams in this week’s poll are: No. 13 Arkansas, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 20 Florida.

Iowa moved up to No. 3 and is gearing up for No. 4 Penn State in its biggest home game since the 1980s. No. 5 Cincinnati has its highest ranking in 12 years.

Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Brigham Young round out the top 10.

Clemson is out of the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2014 despite beating Boston College. The Tigers had been ranked in 107 consecutive polls.

Kentucky, Texas, Southern Methodist and San Diego State entered the AP Top 25. Texas A&M, Fresno State, UCLA, and Baylor all joined Clemson in falling out of the poll.

AP Top 25:

Alabama (53 first-place votes) Georgia (9) Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State NC State SMU San Diego State

