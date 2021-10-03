Montgomery Police Investigating Man’s Shooting Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a man’s shooting death that happened late Saturday afternoon.

Police say 47-year-old N’Guana Hill of Montgomery was shot around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Godfrey Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location is just west of the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange, off Day Street.

Police say the circumstances remain under investigation. If you have a tip to help officers, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.