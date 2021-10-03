Overcast Sunday Starts Rain Filled Week

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Clouds and scattered showers have highlighted our Sunday. Temperatures have been hovering around 80, with several places not even making it into the 80s. Clouds will persist throughout the evening.

TONIGHT: As clouds hang around, showers are expected to dissipate throughout the evening hours. However, model data is holding on to the potential that some storms could develop around midnight in Montgomery and surrounding areas. Some of these storms could be on the heavier side, so there is a possibility that folks could be woken up by rumbles of thunder. Expect lows tonight around 70.

TOMORROW: A passing shower in the morning cannot be ruled out as cloudy skies will be present to start the day. Showers and storms are expected to form in the afternoon, as rain chances will be present most of the day. Expect highs right around 80.

EXTENDED: The start of the work week appears to be a rainy one. Rain chances will stay above 80% Monday through Wednesday as a low pressure system hangs around and a cold front moves through the area. However, rain chances begin to decrease Thursday as the front moves away, and our temperatures start to climb slightly to end the week.