COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospitalization Numbers for Monday, Oct. 4 Show Large Jump in ICU Bed Surplus

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released its daily statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The surplus of ICU beds has taken a significant jump.

As of Monday, October 4, there are 1,530 staffed ICU beds in the state and 1,363 ICU patients, making the ICU bed surplus 167 beds. That’s up from 89 beds on Friday and 39 available ICU beds one week ago.

31% of those in ICU have COVID-19, which has been dropping steadily in recent weeks.

Overall, there are 1,149 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 23 of them children. That number is also down from 1,232 and 29 on Friday and 1,512 and 30 from a week ago.

79% of adults in the hospital are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 17% are fully vaccinated. The percentage of those who are fully vaccinated yet in the hospital has grown slightly.