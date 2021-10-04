Mainly Cloudy With Locally Heavy Rain Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Widespread clouds and rain, heavy at times, are the story for the rest of Monday. A flash flood watch continues until 1AM Wednesday across all of our area. Rain totals through late Tuesday night could range from two to four inches. Some locations could pick up even more than that. Rain looks likely throughout the day Wednesday also. That means the flash flood watch could be extended through the end of the day.

In the meantime, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times. But any particular location could receive multiple rounds of rain. A few breaks of sunshine are possible too, but they probably won’t last long. Temperatures remain in the 70s to around 80° at best thanks to widespread clouds and rain. The rain won’t come to an end this evening or overnight. Showers and a few storms could be fairly widespread throughout the night. Low temperatures remain in the upper 60s.

A mainly cloudy sky with bouts of rain and some storms continue Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday. Clouds and rain hold temperatures in check, with highs possibly only in the mid 70s Tuesday. High temperatures Wednesday could be near 80°.

The current cloudy and rainy pattern is thanks in part to a nearby front. The front begins to stall and hang near or just west of our area through Wednesday. However, on Thursday, the front likely moves to our east. Clouds and rain linger through at least the early part of Thursday, but the rain we see is likely lighter. Rain tapers off late in the day, and the sky partially clears by Thursday night. Sunshine returns in greater supply Friday. In the wake of the front, temperatures remain a bit cooler. Thursday night lows range from the low to mid 60s. Friday high temperatures range from the low to mid 80s.

The upcoming weekend looks mainly sunny and dry. High temperatures range from the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows range from the low to mid 60s both nights. It looks like dry weather continues into the start of next week.