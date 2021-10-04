MPD Investigating Fatal Accident Near Maxwell AFB

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident near Maxwell Air Force Base.

The accident happened around 1:30PM in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway.

Police and fire responded to the area in reference to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the other vehicle, an unidentified adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler didn’t have any injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.