MPD Investigating Fatal Accident Near Maxwell AFB
Montgomery police are investigating a fatal accident near Maxwell Air Force Base.
The accident happened around 1:30PM in the 2600 block of Birmingham Highway.
Police and fire responded to the area in reference to a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the other vehicle, an unidentified adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler didn’t have any injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.