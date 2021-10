One person was injured in an accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened in the 1500 block of Highway 14 in Prattville just after 3:30PM.

Chief Deputy David Hill with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured on the school bus. There were 25 students on board at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.