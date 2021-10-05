95-Year-Old Dozier Man Runs Off Burglar

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 95-year-old man from Dozier who heard someone breaking into his home grabbed a weapon and ran off an intruder who was later captured and charged with burglary.

Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman says the man was napping in his living room on Friday evening when he was awakened by the sound of shattering glass. The man armed himself with an unidentified weapon and ordered the man to leave.

He did, and the man called 911.

Turman says a suspect was later captured and charged with burglary.

